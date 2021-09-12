Station News rss

CKUW 95.9 FM 2021 Election Coverage!

Tune in Monday September 13th to Thursday September 16th between 8am to 9am to hear interviews with Winnipeg Centre federal candidates.

We reached out to all candidates and the New Democratic Party, Libertarian Party, The Animal Protection Party, The Liberal Party of Canada and the People’s Party of Canada responded.

On Monday September 13th 2021 Debra Wall of the Animal Protection Party

On Tuesday September 14th 2021 Bhavni Bhakoo of the People’s Party of Canada

On Wednesday September 15th 2021 Paul Ong of the Liberal Party of Canada and Jamie Buhler of the Libertarian Party of Canada

On Thursday September 16th 2021 Leah Gazan of the New Democratic Party

If you missed the broadcast, you can now listen to the interviews online. They are presented in order by the candidates first name.