Station News rss

Dusk for send+receive v. 19

As part of send+receive v. 19, CKUW 95.9 FM is excited to air Dusk, an original 7-minute composition from artist Annea Lockwood. The piece will air every day of the festival, October 12 to 15, at 7 PM.

Dusk incorporates the low frequency sounds generated by seafloor ‘black smoker’ hydrothermal vents, transposed bat calls, and renowned American percussionist William Winant on tam tam.

Read more about this year’s send + receive programming here.

Tune in!