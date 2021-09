Station News rss

Job Opportunity: Stylus Assistant Editor

We are hiring an Assistant Editor for Stylus Magazine . The main duties include:

• Soliciting submissions for Stylus.

• Assisting with editing all submissions for Stylus.

• Posting to the Stylus website and social media.

• Recruiting and training volunteers to write, photograph and edit material.

• Posting and maintaining a minimum number of office hours during each production cycle.

• Assisting with coordination of all work for Stylus to ensure a smooth and timely production of each issue.

Honorarium of $500/issue (6 issues/year) provided.

Deadline for applications is

Wednesday September 29th at 4:30pm

Full details here: Job Posting