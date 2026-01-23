Station News rss

Fundrive 2026 is February 6th - 20th

Our radio broadcasts are powered by listeners like you! Community support empowers CKUW volunteers to be creative, seeking out new music and sharing opinions not often heard in the mass media. During Fundrive your donations are necessary to fulfill our budget and keep CKUW on the air.

Starting February 6th our volunteers will be asking for your support, one donation at a time to reach our goal of $60,000. 2025 was a challenging year for CKUW with greater budget pressure and growing needs, reaching our goal is critical. A gift of as little as $7 a month is easy to afford and will help us get closer to our target.

You don’t have to wait for February 6th, donations made today are eligible for the 2026 premiums. Please go to fundrive.ckuw.ca to make your donation.

Our t-shirt design this year is from Natalie Mark 麥月明 a local Winnipeg/Treaty 1 illustrator and cartoonist.

Natalie’s comics are somewhere between a reflection of life and small curiosities. Their work plays with myth-making and whimsical fantasies projected onto social realism. Storytelling is Natalie’s primary tool for understanding themselves and exploring the world around them.

When they are not drawing, Natalie loves going to their local library, playing TTRPGs, and going on picnics! Visit their site: https://nataliemark.ca or follow along with their art journey @floodkiss across the internet.