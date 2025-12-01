Station News rss

Giving Tuesday December 2nd

Giving Tuesday is a tradition where after the consumerism of Black Friday we ask listeners to reflect on and support the things that matter in your community!

This is a great time to renew your support to CKUW or to make a first time donation to CKUW. Donations from listeners like you enable us to maintain and improve upon the independent, locally focused radio that you enjoy. CKUW initiatives such as Radio Camp, Stylus Magazine, and listener available on-line programming archives would not be possible without your contributions.

Please make a secure donation today at https://ckuw.ca/donate

(Tax receipts are available as requested)