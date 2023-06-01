Station News rss
Pride Radio Marathon June 2nd 2023
Our first ever Pride Radio Marathon happened at 1pm on Friday June 2nd. Thank you to all the wonderful guests from our community for sharing their thoughts and music on air!
- 1pm – Megan Jessie
- Awesome queer punk music
- 2pm – Salem Roby
- A lot of punk/indie rock/grunge from non-mainstream bands, most with queer themes or queer band members.
- 2:30- Lake Best
- Out on the Air Waves, featuring a small yet mighty sample of queer, indie artists from across North America.
- 3pm – Ryleigh Todd-Moore
- A mix of talking about the history of two-spirit individuals and their importance within Indigenous culture, but also playing music created by Canadian Indigenous two-spirit peoples.
- 4pm – Victoria Kohut
- Shoegaze, dream pop, post-punk, electronica and experimental music anchored by overarching queer themes and perspectives. awesome queer punk
