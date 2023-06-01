Station News rss

Keith Black and his show Voyage sets the professional bar high for all the other younger hosts and program people at CKUW. His excellent voice and delivery style compliment the obvious careful effort put into the selected content to share with his audience. Voyage also covers genres of jazz which otherwise get little to no radio play. Jazz, particularly modern and experimental jazz, is arguably the product and leading edge of all western musical evolution, and worthy of our attention. Bravo Keith Black, and thank you for your consistent effort and standards.