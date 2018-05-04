Station News rss

19 years FM!

Posted by Rob on May 4th, 2018

19 years ago this week CKUW launched on the FM band. Let's #tbt to 1999 and our first program guide in stylusmagazine Some of these shows never even happened and some are still on air today! Thanks to all our listeners supporters and volunteers for 19 amazak years!


