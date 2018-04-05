Station News rss

Vote in the 2018 People’s Choice Awards!

*Drum roll, please . . . *

Voting is now open for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, and we encourage you to cast your vote today! You can vote for your Favourite Music Show, Favourite Spoken Word Show, and Favourite Host when you visit our Awards page. Voting runs until May 3.

Awards will be given out at our Volunteer Awards and Listener Appreciation Party, happening Saturday May 26 from 1-4 PM in Leatherdale Hall at the University of Winnipeg. We hope you’re able to join us!