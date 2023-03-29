Station News rss

Fundrive Celebration & Pick Up

Our Fundrive Celebration party and Incentive pick up is underway. If you have any questions about the station or your donation please respond to this email or call our office at 204-786-9782.

Fundrive Wrap Up Celebration – Thursday March 30

Goodwill Social Club, 625 Portage Ave.

Tickets are $10, doors open at 7pm.

Performers include Body of Intrigue Campfire Sigh and Tinge.

The Kaptain will be your DJ for the night.

Incentive Pickup – Friday March 31 – Sunday April 2nd

We will be at Into The Music, 245 McDermot Ave. Our Fundrive kiosk inside the store will be open the following hours:

Fri March 31 & Sat April 1 – 11:30am – 5:30pm

Sun April 2nd – 11:30am – 4:30pm

Limited 11 × 17 prints of the Fundrive art are available for purchase plus free goodies like CKUW magnets and key chains.

After April 2nd pickup will be only at CKUW by appointment, mail outs will be starting in April. Thank you for your ongoing support of CKUW 95.9 FM!