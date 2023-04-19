Station News rss

2023 Radio Camp is coming!

We are pleased to announce that planning is underway for Radio Camp this summer. Camp offers youth a chance to learn about radio and media, as well as have fun and make friends.

Youth plan, produce, and broadcast their own radio show. Radio Camp is free and lunch is provided. We accept registrations of youth aged 11-13 with preference given to those in the neighbourhoods around the University of Winnipeg.

Radio Camp 2023 will take place with two session happening July 10-14 and 17-21. Registration will open soon!