Station News rss
Remembrance Day Radio Dramas
CKUW is once again proud to present radio plays by Brian Langlotz.
Letters – Sunday Nov 10 – 3pm
- Inspired by real events and fmaily history, Letters followws the jurney and letters of soldier Paul Bailey and his family back in Canada.
War Within – Monday Nov 11 – Noon
- Follow the journey of Paul, Betty, and their loved ones as they wrestle with the physical and emotional repercussions of Paul ‘s fighting in the
Second World War. After all, just because a soldier comes home, doesn’t mean the war is over.