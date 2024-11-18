Station News rss

Annual General Meeting - December 3rd

Radio Society Members only.

TO: MEMBERS of the WINNIPEG CAMPUS/COMMUNITY RADIO SOCIETY INC. (WCCRS, operating the radio station CKUW 95.9 FM)

NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Winnipeg Campus/Community Radio Society Inc. announces its 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Members

DATE: Tuesday Dec 3th 2024

TIME: 6:30 pm (Check in & membership payment open from 6 pm)

LOCATION: University of Winnipeg Hive

The purpose of the meeting is to conduct the regular business of the Society in accordance with our governing by-laws:

(2) Receiving the Report of the Board of Directors with respect to the activities of the Society for the present fiscal year;

(4) Conducting such other business as the Society deems to be of concern to it, provided that such business is in accordance with the Articles and the by-laws.

The Agenda is below, and will be available online. All reports and documents for the AGM will be posted online as they are received.

QUESTIONS

If you have questions or concerns about this procedure please contact us [email protected] / [email protected]

MOTIONS

If you have motions you want to present at the meeting, please get in touch with the Board Chair Dave or myself ([email protected] / [email protected] ) We will assist you in making sure the motion is in order and handled appropriately.

ELECTIONS

We are seeking new members for the board, Community and UW Student representatives are both needed. Contact us if you have any questions – [email protected]

AGENDA

1. Call to Order and Welcome Remarks

2. Approval of Agenda

3. Explanation of Meeting Procedure

4. Approval of Minutes of the WCCRS 2023 Special General Meeting

5. Elections

6. Staff Reports

7. Other Business

8. Thanks and Adjournment