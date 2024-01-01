Station News rss

Special Programming: Solstice Open Mic Dec 21st 11am to 1pm

Tune in to special Winter Solstice Open Mic on the December 21st episode of Temple Tent Revival 11am to 1pm on CKUW 95.9fm.

Host of the Temple Tent old Kits is opening up the air waves to carollers and instrumentalists to come and play some of their favourite tunes live on air. Contributions can be as little as 5 minutes.

Performers are encouraged to also give a shout out to their favourite charities on air.

Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

If you want to participate please email [email protected]