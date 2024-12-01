Station News rss

Special Broadcast for Truth and Reconciliation Day

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a time to honour Residential School Survivors, their families and communities.

On September 30th at 2pm, tune in to listen to APTN’s “Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” a special 90-minute broadcast from Parliament Hill on the unceded, unsurrendered territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin Nation. Hosts Earl Wood and Melissa Mollen Dupuis will guide listeners through heartfelt reflections from Survivors and unforgettable performances by Indigenous artists, including Eagle River Drum Group, DeeDee Austin, Burnstick, Julian Taylor and Susan Aglukark.

This is a moment to come together in remembrance, reflection and a shared commitment to reconciliation. Tune in on CKUW 95.9fm on September 30th at 2pm