Station News rss

Global Research News Hour is off the air

Since 2013 the Global Research News Hour has provided alternative news and opinion on topics both foreign and domestic. On Friday September 5th host Michael Welch bid the audience farewell and signed off (for now) on CKUW. We thank Michael for hundreds of hours of uncompromising radio that challenged mainstream stories and provided a platform for marginalized voices.

Michael has a long history with CKUW, previously serving as News Director and we hope to have him back on air someday soon. Thank you to the audience and supporters of The Global Research News Hour, CKUW promises to continue being a place for alternative news and opinion long into the future, to Michael, best of luck with whatever is next!