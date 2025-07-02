Station News rss

Stakeholder Meeting

CKUW is hosting a Community Stakeholder Meeting.

Wednesday July 16th 6-8:30pm at the West End Cultural Centre Assiniboine Credit Union Hall

Join CKUW staff, volunteers, and board members as we work together to improve our radio station! We’re asking the question “How do we keep CKUW sustainable and relevant in the community?” Share your thoughts, ask questions, and start conversations while you mingle.

Free event, all are welcome, casual dress, come and go!

Volunteers – Listeners – Donors – Students – Musicians