Interview with Camilo Londoño Hernández, PLATFORM’s 2024/25 Curator in Residence

Host Zoë LeBrun talks to Camilo to discuss ‘un lento atardecer de verano | the slowly growing sunset of a summer evening’, a group exhibition at PLATFORM centre for photographic + digital arts curated by Camilo.

The exhibition is open until June 28, with a Reading Group event on June 25 and an Active Research Lecture occurring at PLATFORM on June 28.

