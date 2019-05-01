Station News rss

20 years on the FM Dial!

Posted by Rob on May 1st, 2019

On April 30th 1999 at midnight the decades long dream of an FM CKUW was realized. Staff and volunteers huddled in the studio, playlists at the ready and celebrated the launch of Winnipeg’s latest FM radio station. You can listen to our first broadcast below, please excuse the tape hiss & static present on this archival recording!

Kickoff Hosts in order of appearance

  • Rob Schmidt
  • Ted Turner
  • Barb Stewart
  • Rob Vilar
  • Jill Wilson

Kickoff playlist (Artist – Song)

  • The Jam – That’s Entertainment
  • Television – Prove It
  • Yo La Tengo – Pablo & Andrea
  • Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – The Modern World
  • REM – Wolves, Lower
  • Bailterspace – Dome
  • Thin White Rope – Up to Midnight & Hunter’s Moon
  • Consolidated – No Answer For A Dancer

