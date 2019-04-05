Station News rss

Vote now for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards!

Treasured listeners! Valued supporters! Radio fans of all shapes, sizes, colours, and creeds!

It’s the time of the year when we ask you to reflect on all the great programming you heard on CKUW in the last year, and cast your vote for the cream of the crop. As in previous years, we’re looking for your picks for favourite host, favourite music show, and favourite spoken word show. Cast your votes here!

When all is said and done, we’ll be inviting you to join us on Saturday, May 18 for our 13th annual Volunteer Awards, where we’ll be revealing the big winners. Mark your calendars now and be on the lookout for more updates.