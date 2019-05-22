Station News rss
Volunteers Honoured
Volunteers, staff & listeners gathered on May 18th to honour the best volunteers and programming at CKUW. Be sure to check out these programs & add them to your listening schedule.
People’s Choice
- Favourite Music Show – Shades of Classics
- Favourite Spoken Word Show – Joke’s On You
- Favourite Host – Stu Reid (Twang Trust)
Peer-Nominated
- Best Music Show – The Tonic
- Best Spoken Word Show – Rank and File Radio: Prairie Edition
- Rookie of the Year – Lilja Bruckshaw
- Community Engagement – Femisphere
- Behind the Scenes – Colin Smith
- Bill Lesack Award – Emma Narvey (Emma’s Echo Chamber)
A special honour this year was recognizing the people who have been contributing since our FM launch in April 1999. These individuals have spent hundreds of hours behind the mic sharing music and opinion with the community. Their dedication to the art of broadcasting represents the best of CKUW and the community spirit that keeps our station vital and engaging!
- Anthony Augustine – Phase One Radio
- Craig Beggs
- Keith Black – Voyage
- Shanu Deen – Island Vibes
- Ronnie Lindsay – Bluesday
- Jen Nembhard – Check Ca
- Kemlin Nembhard – Check Ca
- Stu Reid – Twang Trust
- Rob Schmidt – Dept. 13
- Ted Turner – How to Survive a Tornado