Station News rss

Volunteers Honoured

Volunteers, staff & listeners gathered on May 18th to honour the best volunteers and programming at CKUW. Be sure to check out these programs & add them to your listening schedule.

People’s Choice

Peer-Nominated

A special honour this year was recognizing the people who have been contributing since our FM launch in April 1999. These individuals have spent hundreds of hours behind the mic sharing music and opinion with the community. Their dedication to the art of broadcasting represents the best of CKUW and the community spirit that keeps our station vital and engaging!