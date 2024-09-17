Station News rss

DIY-DJ is September 27th - We’ll give you 30 minutes to make radio!

DIY-DJ is our way to mark Culturedays, the national celebration of arts & culture! As a DIY-DJ we’ll give you 30 minutes and operate the tech, you bring the ideas & music. It’s easy and fun! CKUW is participatory media and we love to we turn the airwaves over to our listeners for a chance to create unique radio shows.

This year DIY DJ is on Friday September 27th from 5pm-8pm.

Sign up on your own or with a friend, and create a radio show with the technical assistance of our trained volunteers. Bring in your favourite music, recordings that are meaningful to you, and take over the airwaves!

Sign up HERE!