Station News rss

A trio of new programs for you to enjoy!

Big news for fans of eclectic music (which, presumably, means you)! After tearing through CKUW’s training modules, we have some fresh-faced volunteers gracing our programming schedule with brand new music shows. Have a listen to the following two this weekend and beyond:

Dead Medium will have you waking up early on Saturday. Join Myles at 8am for explorations of two genres that you wouldn’t ordinarily pair together: country and punk. It may seem incongruous, but one listen to Dead Medium and you’ll see they go together like bacon and eggs.

Sounds Like Music helps cap off your weekend on Sundays at 8pm. There’s no doubt when listening to this show that your host Dave is a lifelong fan of sounds coming from instruments. Eclectic in every sense, Sounds Like Music will serve up left turns and curveballs aplenty.

Starroad Junction, which you will be able to hear very soon on Thursdays at 4pm, will quickly become your go-to show for progressive and exploratory tunes. Campus and community radio can’t exist without a heaping helping of the weird stuff – and Jesse is going to make sure you get plenty of the arty, the heavy, the twisted, and the experimental.

As always, we are thrilled to welcome new voices to the air – and we remind you that you could be next! If you’re interested in bringing your love of music and community to CKUW’s listeners, begin your journey by emailing Ugonna at [email protected]