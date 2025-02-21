Station News rss

Our Live Drive has Concluded but You Can Still Give!!

As of 6pm Friday night we have passed $54,000 pledged to our listener driven radio! This is a fantastic result, thank you so much to everyone who has donated.

We are a bit short of our overall goal of $60,000 so if you haven’t yet made a contribution, please do so today – fundrive.ckuw.ca Premiums like the 2025 T-shirt and deluxe hoodie are available for donations made until the end of February. Tax receipt-able donations made up to the end of February can actually be used on your 2024 tax return! Please don’t wait, we need your generosity to add to our total – fundrive.ckuw.ca

If you gave for a premium, we’re getting those ready for mid March, we will send you an email and post the information about pickup on this website.

Thank you so much for empowering our signal and fulfilling the promise of listener funded, independent media, THANK YOU!