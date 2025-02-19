Station News rss

Final Days To Give - Please Don’t Wait!

Posted by Rob on February 19th, 2025

It’s the last few days to give to the live Fundrive 2025 event. So far listener donations have propelled us to a total of $41,172. We are grateful for all the support so far but we’ve got to keep going to hit our overall goal of $60,000.

Please make a donation today by calling 204-7784-6877 or donating securely online at fundrive.ckuw.ca A gift at the signature $95.9 level helps pay for nearly two hours of our operations, it’s a small portion of our overall budget but a significant contribution to Fundrive. For that gift we can thank you with the warm CKUW toque or a 2025 Fundrive Flying Disc. Donations at any level add up, please don’t wait and find a pledge level that fits your budget. fundrive.ckuw.ca

Listener donations enable the independent and ad-free radio that we know you prefer. We don’t receive funding from any government or the university, it’s individual support from students and listeners that powers our broadcasts!

