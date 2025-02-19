Station News rss

Final Days To Give - Please Don’t Wait!

It’s the last few days to give to the live Fundrive 2025 event. So far listener donations have propelled us to a total of $41,172. We are grateful for all the support so far but we’ve got to keep going to hit our overall goal of $60,000.

Please make a donation today by calling 204-7784-6877 or donating securely online at fundrive.ckuw.ca A gift at the signature $95.9 level helps pay for nearly two hours of our operations, it’s a small portion of our overall budget but a significant contribution to Fundrive. For that gift we can thank you with the warm CKUW toque or a 2025 Fundrive Flying Disc. Donations at any level add up, please don’t wait and find a pledge level that fits your budget. fundrive.ckuw.ca

Listener donations enable the independent and ad-free radio that we know you prefer. We don’t receive funding from any government or the university, it’s individual support from students and listeners that powers our broadcasts!