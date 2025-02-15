Station News rss

The CKUW AI Promise

We’ve passed the halfway point of Fundrive 2025 and we have a total of $29,276 pledged to our unique community and campus radio! We are always humbled by the support from the community and we thank all of you who have already given! Fundrive is best when every listener gives so please act now and make your pledge to CKUW today – DONATE NOW

At CKUW we care deeply about the kind of radio we make and we know authenticity is important to you. As radio industry and streamers move to cut costs and embrace automated programming, we made a promise to always disclose if AI tools are being used on our broadcasts. We want listeners to know that when you tune into CKUW you can be certain that you’re hearing real people making human centered radio.

A donation of $125 supports our training programs that are essential to teach the skills needed to make radio. Please don’t wait, Fundrive ends Friday February 21st, give today at fundrive.ckuw.ca

**Image generated by Microsoft Bing Image Creator