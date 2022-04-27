Station News rss

Annual General Meeting - May 11th

Radio Society Members only.

TO: MEMBERS of the WINNIPEG CAMPUS/COMMUNITY RADIO SOCIETY INC. (WCCRS,

operating the radio station CKUW 95.9 FM)

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Winnipeg Campus/Community Radio Society Inc. announces its 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Members

DATE: Wednesday May 11th 2022

TIME: 6:30 pm (Check in & membership payment open from 6 pm on May 11th)

LOCATION: University of Winnipeg Hive

The purpose of the meeting is to conduct the regular business of the Society in accordance with our governing by-laws:

(1) receiving and approving those financial statements prepared in accordance with By-law 4 (7)d(iii), namely the preceding fiscal year’s financial statements of the Society duly approved and reported on by the auditors;

(2) receiving the Report of the Board of Directors with respect to the activities of the Society for the present fiscal year;

(3) appointing auditors;

(4) conducting such other business as the Society deems to be of concern to it, provided that such business is in accordance with the Articles and the by-laws.

The Agenda is below, and will be available online. All reports and documents for the AGM will be posted online as they are received.

QUESTIONS

If you have questions or concerns about this procedure please contact us [email protected] / [email protected]

MOTIONS

If you have motions you want to present at the meeting, please get in touch with the Board Chair Dave or myself ([email protected] / [email protected] ) We will assist you in making sure the motion is in order and handled appropriately.

BYLAW CHANGES

The board has approved several bylaw changes, these need to be approved by the membership.

ELECTIONS

We are seeking new members for the board, Community and UW Student representatives are both needed. Contact us if you have any questions – [email protected]

AGENDA