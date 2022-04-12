Station News rss

Chris Jacques Tribute

We have sad news to share. Long time builder of CKUW/Stylus and the local music community Chris Jacques has passed away. On behalf of the entire CKUW and Stylus community we want to send our deep condolences to Chris’s family and everyone who had the privilege to know him.

Chris was CKUW Station Manager in 1990 and CKUW Music Director in 1991. Ted Turner has posted a full tribute to Chris on our Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/ckuw959fm/posts/388520199942689