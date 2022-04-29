Station News rss

New Show: STREETKILLAZ Generation Next

We will be Playing new and OLDSCHOOL Hip Hop from our city of Winnipeg and across Canada, U.S.A.& worldwide. STREETKILLAZ Generation Next founded by Dj disspare and Streetkillaz Ent, wants to give help and support to the younger generation who are interested in radio production, spoken word, Dj-ing, and life skills just to name a few. We will also be paying homage to the legendary artist that have passed away in the industry.

STREETKILLAZ Generation broadcasts every Friday from 10:30pm – 12:00am.