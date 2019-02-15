Station News rss

Beyond Fundrive!

Posted by Rob on February 15th, 2019

Our live on-air fundraising drive has ended and we are short of our final goal. If you forgot to donate or missed the drive, please make an online donation today through fundrive.ckuw.ca ***

If you did make a pledge or want to donate in person, our pledge desk at the UW Bookstore is open until early March. Bookstore hours are:

  • Feb 19 – 8:30am – 5pm
  • Feb 20-21 – CLOSED
  • Feb 22 – March 8 – Monday-Friday 8:30am – 5pm

At this time we also want to acknowledge all the community business partners who donated goods or services to help the Fundrive:

  • Bar Italia
  • Booster Juice
  • Diversity Catering
  • Elements
  • Garbonzo’s Pizza
  • Organic Planet
  • The Good Will
  • The Yellow Dog
  • UW Bookstore

THANK YOU!!

