Station News rss

Beyond Fundrive!
Our live on-air fundraising drive has ended and we are short of our final goal. If you forgot to donate or missed the drive, please make an online donation today through fundrive.ckuw.ca ***
If you did make a pledge or want to donate in person, our pledge desk at the UW Bookstore is open until early March. Bookstore hours are:
- Feb 19 – 8:30am – 5pm
- Feb 20-21 – CLOSED
- Feb 22 – March 8 – Monday-Friday 8:30am – 5pm
At this time we also want to acknowledge all the community business partners who donated goods or services to help the Fundrive:
- Bar Italia
- Booster Juice
- Diversity Catering
- Elements
- Garbonzo’s Pizza
- Organic Planet
- The Good Will
- The Yellow Dog
- UW Bookstore
THANK YOU!!