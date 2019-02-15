Station News rss

Final hours of Fundrive 2019

We’ve made it to the last day of our annual Fundrive. So far, listeners have donated more than $44,000 towards our drive goal of $60,000.

If you haven’t made your donation, it’s not too late. Call our pledge line or donate online at fundrive.ckuw.ca Your pledges at this time are critical for our continued operation and success. Each pledge confirms our commitment to uncompromising ad-free radio. Without advertising in the way you can listen to our music and information programming without interruption.

Donations also support our online infrastructure including this website & podcast/archive system. Thank you to evceryone who has already donated we are greateful for your support.