Station News rss

Fundrive Pledge Collection

If you haven’t paid your Fundrive pledge or forgot to make a pledge please come on down to the UW bookstore and visit our Pledge Desk!

The bookstore is open Monday – Friday 8:30am – 5pm. Free parking is available off of Colony St S. See you soon!

CKUW staff will assist you in completing your donation and we’ll hand off your Fundrive swag. There are lots of great incentives still left including shirts, toques and the famous Friends of CKUW card. You can also donate online anytime at fundrive.ckuw.ca