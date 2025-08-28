Station News rss

CKUW Goes Back To School!

Classes are resuming and we’re excited to see the campus come alive! Students sustain our broadcasts and we’re once again presenting a ‘Student Radio Marathon’ this year on Tuesday September 16th.

UW students can sign up for a no-experience-necessary chance to create a half hour show/podcast live on CKUW! Go to the sign up page and claim your time now. Sign Up For Student Radio Marathon

Not a student? No problem, two weeks later on October 3rd we are presenting DIY-DJ where anyone can be a radio star: Sign Up For DIY-DJ