Station News rss

CKUW Goes Back To School!

Posted by Rob on August 28th, 2025

Classes are resuming and we’re excited to see the campus come alive! Students sustain our broadcasts and we’re once again presenting a ‘Student Radio Marathon’ this year on Tuesday September 16th.

UW students can sign up for a no-experience-necessary chance to create a half hour show/podcast live on CKUW! Go to the sign up page and claim your time now. Sign Up For Student Radio Marathon

Not a student? No problem, two weeks later on October 3rd we are presenting DIY-DJ where anyone can be a radio star: Sign Up For DIY-DJ

