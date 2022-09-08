Station News rss

CKUW Job Opportunity: Audio Producer - Truth Before Reconciliation

Thanks to a grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada CKUW is looking for a person to assist in the production of the program ‘Truth Before Reconciliation.

Job Posting

Deadline is September 26th, direct question to [email protected] / 204-786-9782

Truth before Reconciliation is a program created and hosted by Tammy Wolfe. The show provides listeners with a variety of knowledgeable perspective on both current and historical context of Indigenous truths throughout Canada, in order to educate, inform and encourage reconciliation through community awareness and taking action.

“We’re building relationships and teaching Truth before Reconciliation”