Station News rss
Congratulations Pride DIY DJs!
Thank you to our PRIDE celebration DJ’s. If you missed DIY-DJ the programs are now available to stream or download. DIY DJ will return to CKUW in the near future … stay tuned!
- UW 2 Spirit Archive – Brett Lougheed U of W Archivists & Digital Curator, Danielle Marie Bitz UW Indigenous Engagement Librarian
- Sophia Lebar – artists claimed by LGBTQ community
- Gabby Corbillion
- Perry Thomson – Queer hip hop
- A Band Named Chloe live
- Megan & Victoria Mix