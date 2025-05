Station News rss

Claire Morrison spotlight on Active Voice May 24

Host Debby will speak with Claire Morrison about her brand new solo album “Where Do You Go at Night?” on Active Voice this Saturday May 24 from 2 to 3 pm.

Claire is a Winnipeg born (St Boniface) artist and is part of Fire & Smoke when she’s in town, but she lives in Montreal now.

https://www.clairemorrison.com/