Death Cassette EP release party

CKUW 95.9fm was a proud sponsor of the Death Cassette EP release party at the Good Will Social Club on November 17th 2023.

Here are a few photos Alan of Night Danger Radio (Tuesday Midnight to 3am) took at the show.

You buy Death Cassette’s EP Get Rid of It off their bandcamp (linked below)

Order of pictures

Death Cassette

Screaming at Traffic

MOSA

howtoboilwater