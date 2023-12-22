Station News rss

APTN Documentary on CKUW Fridays 11am to noon

CKUW will be playing the five part APTN documentary Our Relatives on Dec 22nd, Dec 29th, Jan 5th 11am to noon.

For the past three months, APTN News reporter Kathleen Martens has been interviewing people living in bus shelters, alleyways, parks and Winnipeg’s shelter system. People experiencing homelessness are on the streets for a number of reasons, including poverty, addiction and mental health issues.

The five-part series called Our Relatives takes a deep dive into the over-representation of Indigenous Peoples who travel from their nations to the “big city” for shelter and a stable life. What they find is much different.

Broadcast Schedule

Dec 22nd episodes 1&2

Dec 29th episodes 3&4

Jan 5th Episode 5