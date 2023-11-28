Station News rss

JustTV Winter Showcase

Just TV is having a Winter Showcase on Dec 7th at the Park Theatre 698 Osborne St. Doors at 6pm show at 630pm. Admission is Free

The Just TV Winter Showcase will feature music and videos from youth in the Just TV program run out of the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre 185 Young Street.

Just TV is one of the most accredited and successful programs that is run at The Broadway Neighbourhood Centre. The program has now claimed over a decade of progress, constantly providing youth with multitudes of opportunities from employment and resourcing to video and music production skills. Just TV provides youth with the opportunities to express themselves through multimedia in a safe, fun and creative environment. Participants engage in all facets of the audio and video industry and are tasked to create projects based on their interests, experiences and lives.

*Tune in Thursday November 30th at 4pm to hear a radio special on the Just TV Winter Showcase featuring interviews with some of the musicians and film makers of Just TV. *

CKUW 95.9fm is proud to sponsor this event.