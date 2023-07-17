Station News rss

Fringe Radio

Coverage of the 2023 Fringe Festival on CKUW 95.9fm.

Eat Your Arts And Vegetables (Thursdays 530pm to 6pm) did an interviewed Christine Lesiak and Ian Walker Interview for their Fringe play “FOR SCIENCE” They ended up posting the interview on their website here

Tune into a special live broadcast of Eat Your Arts & Vegetables on July 20th at 530pm with Gwen Coburn for her Fringe show “Sad Girl Songs: A Comedy Show”, a “musical not-your-typical-comedy is about the #MeToo movement in entertainment, and how our language and stories shape rape culture

Brother Kelly Hughes of the Ivory Tower will be doing live interviews of Fringe performers through the Fringe Festival

Tuesday July 18th 11am to 1pm

Friday July 21st 2 to 3pm

Saturday July 22nd 1 to 3pm

Sunday July 23rd 3 to 5pm

Monday July 24th 3 to 4pm

Tuesday July 25th 11am to 1pm

Friday July 28th 2 to 3pm

Saturday July 29th 1 to 3pm