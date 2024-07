Station News rss

Fringe Festival Radio 2024

Fringe Fest is back again and so is Fringe Radio with Kelly Hughes (Ivory Tower Saturdays 1-3pm). The Chaplain of the arts will try to interview as many Fringe Festival performances as possible.

Tune In for extended Fringe Fest coverage

July 16th 1 – 3pm

July 18th 1 – 2pm

July 19th 4pm – 6pm

July 21st 3pm- 6pm

July 23rd 1pm to 6pm

July 25th 1-2pm