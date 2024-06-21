Station News rss

As of Monday June 24th our recommended podcast software ‘Google Podcasts’ will be shut down, if you’ve been using it to listen to our archives you’ll need to make a change. While it’s easy to move over to Googles ‘YouTube Music’ there are many other options available which you may prefer. Here are some suggestions:

Android & Apple Pocket Casts iTunes AntennaPod (Android only)



Windows Grover Podcasts Music Bee Tune In iTunes



To subscribe to CKUW archives in these programs you will have to copy the RSS link from the programs archive page. How to subscribe to a CKUW podcast Contact us if you need any assistance! – 204-786-9782 / [email protected]