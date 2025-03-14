Station News rss

Fundrive Premium Pickup - March 21-23

If you donated for a premium (Friends Card, T-shirt etc.) during our recent Fundrive the time has come to pickup your swag!

Our team we will be at Into The Music, 245 McDermot Ave. distributing Fundrive goodies from March 21st-23rd. Parking is easiest along King St. or Arthur St. Why not plan to browse the records too? If you send a friend for your incentives, make sure they have your name and donation information.

Our Fundrive kiosk inside the store will be open the following hours:

Friday Mar 21st and Saturday Mar 22nd: 11:30 – 5:30 PM

Sunday Mar 23rd: 11:30 am – 4:30 PM

After March 23rd pickup will be only be at CKUW by appointment, mail outs will be going out soon. Thank you for your ongoing support of CKUW 95.9 FM!