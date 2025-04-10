Station News rss

Spring Update From CKUW

Thank you again to all our supporters who helped us raise more than $58,000 during Fundrive. We are already putting the money to work, we hope to be able to complete some exciting projects this year!

Still need to pickup your t-shirt? Missing your tax receipt?:

Contact staff at 204-786-9782 or email [email protected] and we’ll sort it out with you.

We’re always working on adding new local shows, if you are interested in volunteering, please get in touch!