Music For 2 Radios

Tune in Thursday February 2nd at 10:30pm for a very special performance. In collaboration with UMFM 101.5 and the Winnipeg New Music Festival CKUW presents the debut of Music For 2 Radios by Ben Shemie

This live performance requires 2 FM radios, tuned to CKUW 95.9FM & UMFM 101.5FM respectively. You can listen at home, go to a friends house or join the listening party at the Plug In, 460 Portage Ave.