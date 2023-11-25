Station News rss

November 28th is Giving Tuesday

This is a great time to renew your support to CKUW or to make a first time donation to CKUW.

We rely on your the donations of listeners like you to maintain and improve upon the independent, locally focused radio that you enjoy and value. Also, popular CKUW initiatives such as Radio Camp, Stylus Magazine, and listener available on-line programming archives would not be possible without your generous support.

Please make a secure donation today at https://ckuw.ca/donate

(Tax receipts are available as requested)