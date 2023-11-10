Station News rss

Sandy & Nora Live in Winnipeg West End Cultural Center Nov the 24th

Sandy Hudson and Nora Loretto bring their incisive and critical political commentary to the West End Cultural Center on Nov 24th.

Sandy Hudson is a Jamaican-Canadian political activist, writer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She is the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement presence in Canada.

Nora Loretto is an author, editor and journalist based in Quebec city. Nora is the author of one of the few analysis of the COVID 19 Pandemic in Canada Spin Doctors

They will be joined by world renowned pianist John Farah, the man behind the music of Sandy & Nora.

On November the 24th at the West End Cultural Center Sand & Nora will be in Winnipeg for a live taping of the Sandy and Nora Talk Politics Podcast. Doors at 630pm, show from 7 to 9:15pm

Tickets are available here

The event is sponsored by CKUW 95.9fm, Independent Jewish Voices, and the Association of United Ukrainian Canadians

Poster and graphic by the Strike Poster Collective