Station News rss

Our Live Drive Has Ended

Posted by Rob on February 27th, 2024

Thanks once again to everyone who has donated to CKUW for Fundrive 2024 our total so far is just past $51,000 for our independent airwaves! Now that the live drive has ended donations must be made online, pledges paid before March 4th are still eligible for premiums like the CKUW T-shirt or toque.

Pledge online securely at anytime – ckuw.ca/donate or you can EMT / etransfer to [email protected] please enter any information into the notes.

Without your support CKUW could not exist, from all the volunteers and staff of CKUWTHANK YOU!!!

