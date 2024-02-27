Station News rss

Our Live Drive Has Ended

Thanks once again to everyone who has donated to CKUW for Fundrive 2024 our total so far is just past $51,000 for our independent airwaves! Now that the live drive has ended donations must be made online, pledges paid before March 4th are still eligible for premiums like the CKUW T-shirt or toque.

Pledge online securely at anytime – ckuw.ca/donate or you can EMT / etransfer to [email protected] please enter any information into the notes.

Without your support CKUW could not exist, from all the volunteers and staff of CKUW – THANK YOU!!!