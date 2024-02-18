Station News rss

Can’t spell CKUW without ‘YOU’!

Donations during Fundrive go towards essentials at CKUW like paying for staff and covering rent for our transmitter location. Donations are also used for projects like our youth Radio Camp and our online streaming and archive system.

Without support from listeners like you we will be forced to cut back and we may not be able to maintain all our services. Please don’t let that happen, take action and donate today. Your gift of $170 helps us get closer to the goal and you can take the CKUW hoodie premium as a thank you. These hoodies have a full front zipper, are made in Canada, comfy and warm ! Pledge today at fundrive.ckuw.ca or call us at 204-774-6877 phone lines are open 8am-8pm and during live programming.

On Sunday morning we have passed $26,741 in donations but we need to hear from more listeners to get closer to our goal. Don’t wait, please call or make an online donation today.