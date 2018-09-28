Station News rss

Pass The Mic

Posted by Rob on September 28th, 2018

September 28 – October 5th is Pass The Mic when our volunteers invite community members onto their shows. Here are some of the great community guests we know are coming your way!

  • Sep 30 – Shades of Classics – Listener Andrew is guest host
  • Sep 30 – Radio Free Winnipeg – Red Rising Magazine live in studio
  • Sep 30 – The CARP – Steve Martens of local band Trampoline
  • Oct 1 – Psycle Radio – Winnipeg musician Viva Non
  • Oct 3 – Cafecito Latinoamericano Ian Russell, U of W alumnus & musician
  • Oct 3 – Amateur Hour – JD & The Sunshine Band Hoedown
  • Oct 5 – Whats Up Winnipeg – JD & The Sunshine Band
  • Oct 5 – Now Sounds – The crew from The Goodwill club co-host the last hour
  • Oct 5 – Check Ca – Local musician Marisolle Negash shares a playlist

