Station News rss

DIY DJ - September 28th 5pm-9pm

Friday Sep 28th from 5pm to 9pm is DIY-DJ, our annual Culture Days celebration. Expect an eclectic mix of music and ideas, our hosts have proposed everything from drug policy discussions to Disney musicals. Heres our schedule:

5pm – Chantal

5:30 – Marianne

6pm – Graffitti Gallery

7pm – Seed Winnipeg

8pm – Lilja

8:30 – Gianfranco

Live & local, DIY-DJ kicks off our special week where all our volunteers invite in community members. Tune in for Pass The Mic Sep 28 – Oct 5th.