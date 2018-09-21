Station News rss

DIY DJ - September 28th 5pm-9pm

Posted by Rob on September 21st, 2018

Friday Sep 28th from 5pm to 9pm is DIY-DJ, our annual Culture Days celebration. Expect an eclectic mix of music and ideas, our hosts have proposed everything from drug policy discussions to Disney musicals. Heres our schedule:

  • 5pm – Chantal
  • 5:30 – Marianne
  • 6pm – Graffitti Gallery
  • 7pm – Seed Winnipeg
  • 8pm – Lilja
  • 8:30 – Gianfranco

Live & local, DIY-DJ kicks off our special week where all our volunteers invite in community members. Tune in for Pass The Mic Sep 28 – Oct 5th.

