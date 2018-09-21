Station News rss
DIY DJ - September 28th 5pm-9pm
Friday Sep 28th from 5pm to 9pm is DIY-DJ, our annual Culture Days celebration. Expect an eclectic mix of music and ideas, our hosts have proposed everything from drug policy discussions to Disney musicals. Heres our schedule:
- 5pm – Chantal
- 5:30 – Marianne
- 6pm – Graffitti Gallery
- 7pm – Seed Winnipeg
- 8pm – Lilja
- 8:30 – Gianfranco
Live & local, DIY-DJ kicks off our special week where all our volunteers invite in community members. Tune in for Pass The Mic Sep 28 – Oct 5th.